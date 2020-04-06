The Blount Memorial Foundation board of directors announced Saturday the creation of the COVID-19 Community Response challenge to raise money for Blount Memorial Hospital during the ongoing pandemic.
Members of the hospital’s board of directors as well as leadership and medical staff have contributed a total of $43,000 to the fund. The foundation pledges to match any donations up to this amount.
“I can honestly say that our community is in good hands, and with the extra funds that the foundation board’s fundraising campaign can hopefully generate, I feel confident we can get through this together, as a community,” hospital board President Robert Redwine said.
Donations can be made online at blountmemorial.org/covid-19_donation.php, or by check written to “Blount Memorial Foundation” with “COVID-19 Fund” noted on the check. Those interested in donating also may call the foundation at 865-977-5727 with questions.
