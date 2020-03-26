Blount Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it had returned its first positive COVID-19 case on a hospital inpatient.
Josh West, BMH public relations manager, said the patient is remaining hospitalized. No other information on the infection was available.
“The clinical care team is caring for this patient’s needs while protecting themselves by using the proper personal protective equipment,” West said.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 957 cases statewide — with four of those in Blount County.
