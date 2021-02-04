Officials offer a definitive “no” to questions about whether Blount Memorial Hospital has made money off of COVID-19 patients — a query about hospitals that repeatedly has resurfaced throughout the pandemic, most notably by former President Donald Trump.
“The hospital has not profited off of caring for individuals hospitalized with COVID-19,” BMH Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith emailed The Daily Times. “In fact, we’ve lost money in caring for these patients, as the care required for a COVID patient is intense and costly.”
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said during the Jan. 26 BMH board of directors meeting that he’s frequently heard people say hospitals are admitting coronavirus patients to profit. This, he said, is not true.
Echoing Smith’s statement, Naramore said taking care of COVID-19 patients is a “money-losing proposition for hospitals.”
“That being said, the hospital exists to care for our community and support the health of this community,” he said. “We’ve been honored to be able to help ease the suffering and aid in the recovery of hundreds of COVID-19 patients.”
Hospitalization for any illness is notoriously costly, but COVID-19 racks up hospital bills in unique ways. Costs mount when hospitals factor in personal protective equipment, additional staff and the length of inpatient stays, Naramore said.
“... (W)hen you look at all of that as a whole, it’s a lot,” he said, adding that there’s more included in the daily management of COVID-19 in comparison to other illnesses.
Among the most expensive parts of being hospitalized with COVID-19 are the medications and treatment therapies, which can cost thousands.
One of the leading treatments for the coronavirus in hospitalized patients is remdesivir, an antiviral medication that decreases virus multiplication in the body. Patients usually receive six intravenous doses, Naramore said.
“It’s an effective medication, but it’s not a magic bullet that cures COVID,” he said.
Remdesivir became a well-known COVID-19 treatment after Trump received the drug during his coronavirus hospitalization in October.
Blount Memorial began using the medication to treat COVID-19 inpatients in May. Since then, Smith said the hospital has administered 2,006 remdesivir doses to roughly 334 patients as of Friday, Jan. 29.
Shortly after remdesivir received its U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency-use approval, the manufacturer, Gilead Science Inc., donated 607,000 vials to American hospitals. Worldwide, Gilead donated 1.5 million vials of the antiviral drug.
The U.S. Department of Human Health Services (HHS) announced May 9 that Tennessee hospitals would get seven cases of remdesivir from the donation.
Receiving some of the allotted doses, Blount Memorial was able to give the drug to coronavirus inpatients for free until July 7, Smith said.
“... (W)e’ve worked to ensure that any resource that’s out there to support the care of COVID patients is readily available to our patients here in Blount County,” Naramore said.
After July, the hospital had to purchase the drug, which Gilead announced in June would cost roughly $3,200 per patient.
Remdesivir is covered to some degree by private and government insurers. People without insurance receive financial assistance for the drug through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the HHS.
Altogether, Smith said the hospital has spent $1,261,000 on remdesivir.
The $1.26 million spent on the treatment has surpassed any federal and state assistance the hospital has received for treating COVID-19 patients — including the CARES Act, which requires Medicare to provide a 20% incentive payment on top of the normal payment for taking care of coronavirus patients.
Smith said as of Friday, Jan. 29, Blount Memorial had gotten $707,955.25 in COVID-19 incentive payments from Medicare.
“The 20% premium doesn’t begin to address the costs of remdesivir, the longer lengths of stay, the additional staff required to care for hospitalized COVID patients, the additional personal protective equipment needed, and the additional medications and therapies that these individuals require,” Naramore said. “They’re sick, and to care for these individuals, it’s costly.”
To make up for these costs, Blount Memorial has applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant.
“Due to the pandemic and the associated disaster declaration, eligible entities are able to apply for reimbursement for qualified expenses with a reimbursement up to 75%,” Smith said.
FEMA also could reimburse the hospital for some of the costs associated with administering COVID-19 vaccines, Naramore said.
Blount Memorial, which gave vaccines to all employees and volunteers and is currently vaccinating people ages 75 and older with a primary care physician belonging to Blount Memorial Physician’s Group, has weekly vaccination costs of around $20,000, Naramore said, estimating a $125,000 total vaccination costs to the hospital.
As of Feb. 4, the hospital had administered 8,212 COVID-19 vaccines, BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds said.
Vaccine costs include staff and supplies needed to give the shots. All doses and some supplies are free since the vaccine is still under emergency-use authorization. There is no charge to patients for receiving a vaccine.
“At the end of the day, we feel that providing this service is one that benefits our community — and while the cost is significant to us, it’s still something we want to do to help improve the health and well-being of Blount Countians,” Naramore said. “That’s our mission, and it’s why we exist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.