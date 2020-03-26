Blount Memorial Hospital has opened an information line for people with questions about COVID-19.
The helpline offers details on symptoms, testing and treatment of the coronavirus. Callers also will be able to access information on self-monitoring and self-isolation practices.
“We realize that there is a lot of information — and misinformation — out there right now about coronavirus,” said Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore. “That’s why we’re devoting resources to helping our community deal with this situation by arming them with facts and accurate information so that everyone who has questions can get those questions answered.”
Directions and locations for testing and treatment as well as information on BMH policies, appointments and closings also will be available through the information line.
The line is available Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 865-273-4292.
