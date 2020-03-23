Blount Memorial Hospital is preparing to open later this week a tent triage and treatment center for respiratory patients.
The tent, which will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will be exclusively for patients exhibiting respiratory illnesses. Patients with other symptoms will be treated in other hospital departments.
“This is the latest measure in our multi-phase plan to protect our patients, staff and community from the spread of COVID-19,” Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “Tent triage helps protect patients who are coming to the hospital for treatment for medical emergencies such as stroke, heart attack, falls or broken bones by keeping them apart from respiratory patients who may or may not be coming in for treatment for coronavirus symptoms.”
