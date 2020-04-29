Anyone entering a Blount Memorial facility or medical office will be required to wear a face mask or covering beginning May 1.

Community members are encouraged to bring their own masks in order to help the hospital maintain its personal protective equipment supplies for doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who are delivering patient care.

“We know that many members of our community have already taken this proactive step as they have had a need to be in public places,” chief medical officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “Because of this, our requiring a facial covering or cloth mask for entry into our buildings may not be a big adjustment in our community, as for the last several weeks, we have seen most who have had a need to enter our facilities bringing a mask from home.”

This change comes after Gov. Bill Lee signed on Monday Executive Order 29 allowing for hospitals to begin to reopen for elective procedures.

“We have not made this a formal guideline to entering our facilities up to this point, but as we begin to reopen our community, our state and our nation, we feel it is one more way that we can add an additional layer of protection for our patients and our staff,” Naramore said.

In addition to requiring mask usage, the hospital is putting emphasis on the importance of social distancing.

“Social distancing is something that we all need to take seriously in every component of our daily routines – it is our best defense at protecting ourselves and others from continuing the spread of this virus,” Naramore added. “It does take some getting used to, as, it’s natural in our part of the country to greet people up close, socialize in groups and give hugs to friends and family. But it’s something we just have to do, and we have to commit to it.”