Blount Memorial Hospital is in the final stages of procuring COVID-19 antibody tests, which should be available in August, hospital officials said.
“The antibody test that the hospital will have is specific to a protein that’s on the coronavirus receptor,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “Essentially, if your test shows that you’ve got the antibody in your blood, then it tells us you’ve been exposed.”
Antibody tests are not new, Naramore said. They’re used for many different types of illnesses, but using a test to determine if a person has had the coronavirus is especially important.
“This can be helpful information to know,” he said, “as it helps our doctors and providers advise patients on their potential exposures and overall health concerns.”
Naramore added that the hospital has been looking into bringing these tests to Blount County since COVID-19 struck earlier this year, but at that time, the testing was considered too unreliable.
“We didn’t feel comfortable offering antibody testing that may not yield the most reliable results to our patients, so we waited, and we watched for new developments,” Naramore said.
Now, about four months after the first known case hit Blount County, BMH is almost ready to begin administering antibody tests — tests Naramore said have confirmed 100% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity.
“With these high-percentage confirmations, we feel this test is accurate and reliable,” Naramore said.
He explained that sensitivity means virus antibodies have been in a person’s bloodstream. Specificity means the test proved there was no trace of antibodies for the virus in the blood.
“Essentially, sensitivity is speaking to being able to identify true positives, and specificity is being able to identify true negatives,” Naramore explained. “In the case of this antibody test, it allows us to say with a high degree of certainty that you either have the antibody or you don’t. Having the antibody is a good thing — you want your test to return a positive result on this one.”
In most situations, if a person tests positive for having an antibody, it’s a marker of immunity, but that may not be the case with the COVID-19 antibody test.
“This virus is tricky,” Naramore said. “It acts differently from anything we’ve ever seen before. We can’t say for certain yet there is 100% immunity, and at this point, that’s what the continued research is trying to determine.”
Even so, Naramore said having the test available at Blount Memorial is a step in the right direction as far as COVID-19 knowledge and prevention goes.
“It is helpful to test for this particular antibody because it proves exposure to the coronavirus,” he said, adding that the test does not provide a comprehensive insight into a person’s exposure.
While the test shows a body may have developed antibodies to fight the virus, it does not show how much of the antibody is in your blood or throughout your body.
“Those are things that are still being investigated, along with how long a detected antibody could last, which are important factors in determining a person’s immunity to the virus,” Naramore said.
COVID-19 antibody tests, which are taken through a standard blood test, should be ready within the month, BMH Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds said.
“There’s behind-the-scenes work that has to take place before you introduce new laboratory tests,” she added.
Added Naramore: “Investigating and validating testing and treatment options and developments that could impact our community’s health is a big part of the preparedness piece of our plan, and it’s a piece we take very seriously.”
