Beginning Monday, July 27, patients hospitalized at Blount Memorial Hospital will only be allowed one visitor, 16 years of age or older, who is designated by the patient when he or she is admitted.
The hospital last updated its visitation policy on June 1 to allow only two visitors for each BMH patient because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in a Thursday press release that the hospital is further tightening its visitation policies because of the recent spike in local coronavirus cases.
No changes are being made to the hospital’s existing policy for emergency, surgical and outpatient services patients that allow one support person.
Visitors will enter the hospital through the outpatient entrance where they will be screened with a temperature check and medical screening questions. Face coverings are required while inside the building.
Hospital visitation hours will be 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend visitation hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
