Conversation at Tuesday’s Blount County Commission’s Budget Committee meeting centered mostly on the approval of a state grant for more than $1.5 million to be used on a new elevator in the courthouse and repairs on the county Operations Center’s roof.
Looking to submit an application to the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant — established by Gov. Bill Lee in response to local governments’ needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic — the Blount County mayor’s office submitted an application request to the Budget Committee for approval.
The mayor’s office cited the two capital projects most in need of money from the grant as the courthouse elevator and Operations Center roof.
To reach the total amount of necessary funds for the projects, the mayor’s office requested an additional $396,994 to be allocated out of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget to cover the shortfall.
Ultimately, committee members approved the grant application but denied the allocation of the additional $396,994. Once amended, all five members approved the resolution.
With approval from the Blount County Commission on May 21, the grant application will be submitted to the governor and, if approved by Lee, funds will be dispersed to Blount County on July 1.
As amended, the $1.5 million, if approved by the full commission, would pay for the courthouse’s new elevator, which would be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Per the amendment, the rest of the money would pay for the replacement of the roof. The remainder of the roof would be patched as necessary.
Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick, who tuned into the hourlong Zoom meeting, voiced approval of the measure, which was proposed by committee member Sharon Hannum.
In another resolution voted on in Tuesday’s meeting, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office requested $200,000 be transferred from unused BCSO employee funds to inmate medical expense funds.
“We’re getting much better at retaining staff now that we’ve got our compensation plan,” BCSO Finance Manager Angelie Shankle said, referring to the Evergreen Classification Study that recommended county raises to bring Blount to par with other counties in the region. “However, we still occasionally have turnover and sometimes have unfilled open positions. It is those unutilized funds that we are using to transfer to inmate medical.”
The inmate medical expenses budget, according to Shankle, was exceeded because of the way the contract with the medical vendor, Southern Health Partners, works.
“It’s very difficult to predict the severity and frequency of medical attention that will be required by the inmates from year to year. There were some extreme cases this year,” Shankle said. “We were working on rebidding the contract when news of the pandemic came out, and so that process had to be put on hold.”
BCSO also requested approval for a grant application of $79,292 to cover any overtime accrued by employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resolutions also were approved to approve the funding of two new lanes at the county clerk’s drive-thru office, to change the lease of the county’s copier vendor and to cover the highway department’s cost of creating the entrance to the county’s transition center.
The Budget Committee will meet again this week on Thursday, May 14, at 1 p.m. to discuss Blount County’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The meeting will be livestreamed through Zoom.
