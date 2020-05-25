Business owner Bhavesh Patel noticed the need for community assistance early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was why in early April, the store owner decided to donate $1,500 to the Blount County Mayor’s Office for coronavirus relief.
“This is a bad time, and I thought ‘this is my responsibility to help our county,’” Patel said.
He tried to purchase hand sanitizer and face masks to donate on his own but was unable to find any online, he said. It was then Patel decided to reach out to the mayor’s office.
“He reached out to our office and offered this generous donation for the purchase of needed personal protective equipment such as masks or sanitizer,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said. “This donation will be placed in our emergency management budget and used as Mr. Patel requested.”
The Blount County Commission unanimously approved the request to add the $1,500 to the county’s budget on May 21. The money now will be given out to first responder agencies throughout the county.
“Our Emergency Management Agency director, Lance Coleman, is in constant contact with all of our offices and first responder agencies and will use this money to provide needed PPE,” Mitchell said.
Patel, who has owned Discount Tobacco and Cold Beer on Morganton Road in Maryville for two years, said it was his duty to donate not only to the county but also to the state government.
Patel contributed to a $25,000 donation by the Strategic Alliance for Affiliated Store Owners of America of East Tennessee to the state government for COVID-19 relief.
SAASOA is a national organization that provides connections and information to owners of convenience and other retail stores.
Other Blount County business owners also have made PPE donations. Mike Akard, Blount County commissioner and owner of Akard Commutator of Tennessee, donated 1,440 N95 face masks to Blount medical and first response agencies on March 25.
After seeing the national shortage of the masks available to first responders and medical professionals, Akard told Mitchell he had noticed a surplus of N95 masks, which ACT uses in its operations, and asked where they could be put to use. The N95 masks were distributed between Blount Memorial Hospital, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Blount County Health Department and emergency responders in the county.
Nationwide, health care facilities have seen a shortage of masks, but Blount Memorial officials have reported a steady supply of PPE — largely due to the hospital’s in-house manufacturing of the equipment.
Anticipating a shortage in the national supply of masks, hospital officials began tasking employees participating in BMH’s labor pool with creating homemade N95 masks. Employees also have manufactured cloth and surgical masks, plastic gowns and intubation tents.
But hospital-made PPE hasn’t been the only thing keeping the facility and community fully stocked with protective gear. That job has been accomplished through the donations of Blount County residents who believe it is their duty to give back.
“It’s my responsibility. I make money from the county, so if the county has tough times, it’s my responsibility,” Patel said. “I can’t make that big of a donation, but I’ll give what I can.”
