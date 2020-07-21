Career and technical education classes are among the most hands-on learning, so COVID-19 precautions will require some adjustments this school year.
Like some other businesses, the store at Alcoa High School will be limiting the number of customers inside.
Marketing teacher Joy Gornto said students selling will have disposable masks, aprons and gloves, and customers will be limited to five at a time, with marks on the floor to promote distancing. A clear partition also will separate student workers from their customers.
“A la carte” food items will be behind the counter, to reduce handling, according to Patty Thomas, the Alcoa City Schools director of CTE programs.
The store also has a new item for sale: face masks with the Alcoa logo. Before school opened for students today, July 22, Gornto had 200 pre-orders for the masks, which are printed at GoTeez.
Thomas purchased extra personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies for health science courses. “We’ll ensure that students have items, like their own pair of safety glasses, so that those items are not shared,” she emailed The Daily Times.
Although AHS wasn’t expecting any CTE students to choose virtual learning at the beginning of the school year, Thomas said during the spring while buildings were closed, several students completed the OSHA 10 industry certification, dual enrollment classes and dual credit classes with Pellissippi State Community College.
“My teachers were very creative with using Google Classroom and Meet, as well as using Zoom meetings to bring in guest speakers, and my mechatronics instructor even used a tool called PLC Fiddle to continue teaching concepts in programming logic controls for advanced manufacturing,” she said.
“Both our OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 courses are virtual, so students can continue to ‘industry certify’ if the need arises to go virtual,” Thomas said.
Maryville hybrid
About 2% of Maryville City Schools students have chosen a hybrid option, which allows them to take most classes virtually but attend on-campus those that require hands-on and face-to-face work, such as Culinary Arts 3 and Building/Construction, explained Donna Wortham, assistant principal at Maryville High School.
“Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school to access the hybrid program,” Wortham emailed.
Maryville plans to offer all of its usual courses and accommodate students’ instructional choices as feasible, she said.
Blount planning
Blount County Schools is expanding its use of Apex Learning Virtual School and CompuScholar programs to students who choose virtual learning, according to CTE Director Alisa Teffeteller.
The district was looking at expanding some of its online courses for industry certifications, such as OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 for safety and Hootsuite for social media, she said during a phone interview earlier this month.
Programs that have free software available for downloading at home, such as computer-aided design, also could be used by virtual learners with instruction from their teachers.
Students may even have small take-home kits with materials they need to complete a project with a teacher’s video demonstrations. For example, cosmetology students may take home a mannequin head.
“Education’s just going to look different,” Teffeteller said.
BCS is offering only traditional or virtual learning at this time. Although it is offering every program of study it usually offers, some classes may not be scheduled until spring.
CTE classrooms will follow the same cleaning guidelines as other school spaces. So, for example, in shop that would mean cleaning a saw after one student uses it and before the next, she explained. “The sanitation will have to be the same throughout the school.”
“We definitely are in new waters,” she said, as educators plan for instruction with safety for students and staff.
“Our CTE programs are going to maintain with the same curriculum and standards that we have every year,” she said, preparing students to be college and career ready.
The school year will begin, however, with teachers ensuring students have the foundations they need from last year. That may mean covering some topics from the previous course because of the school building closures that began in March with the pandemic precautions.
