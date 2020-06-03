The number of COVID-19-positive cases more than doubled — from six to 13 — at Maryville’s Newell Brands on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
On May 26, the spokeswoman, who didn’t want to be named, said three employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. Six days later, she said that number had doubled to six.
On Wednesday, the total number of cases reached 13.
The increase of seven cases came despite what the spokeswoman has said are company safety measures.
According to the spokeswoman, after the first confirmed cases, Newell began providing face masks, implementing employee and visitor screening and enacting safe distancing.
“The well-being of our employees is unequivocally our number one priority,” the spokeswoman emailed on May 26. “We’ve implemented a number of additional safety measures to keep our employees safe during the pandemic.”
Employees also have been provided emergency sick days as a result of the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokeswoman emailed.
The spokeswoman did not respond to comment on whether operations would continue at Newell with the number of positive cases growing or why they were growing.
“The plant was closed last week for cleaning but it is still in operation as of now,” the spokeswoman emailed Wednesday evening.
Newell is at 1427 William Blount Drive in Maryville.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Blount County had 16 active cases of COVID-19. Countywide, three people have died of the virus, and 74 have recovered.
For most people, the novel coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life threatening.
