The number of COVID-19-positive cases more than doubled — from six to 13 — at Maryville's Newell Brands on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
The increase of seven cases came despite what the spokeswoman has said are company safety measures.
The company is at 1427 William Blount Drive.
On May 26, the spokeswoman, who didn't want her name used, said three employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. Six days later, she said the number had doubled.
“The well-being of our employees is unequivocally our number one priority,” the spokeswoman repeatedly has said. “We’ve implemented a number of additional safety measures to keep our employees safe during the pandemic.”
The spokeswoman added that to combat the coronavirus, the manufacturing facility has provided face masks, implemented employee and visitor screening, and enacted zero-contact safe distancing.
More details will be in Thursday's print edition.
