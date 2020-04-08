The sock monkeys saved the day.
Up until Friday I was pretty certain the phrase “Mom, can you make me a mask, too?” was safely labeled in my brain as “Uttered last at age 7, will not use again.”
But was I ever so glad that my mother did in fact take the time to stitch me a mask along with the pile she was making to donate. That the fabric was a series of laughing sock monkeys made me hesitate but hey, it was a mask.
I’d love to have a box of the medical variety to protect me as well, but due to the asleep-at-the-wheel management of four different presidents — that was noted by The Daily Times in its March 2 editorial — medical masks are in such short supply for even the front-line medical folks who need them, I’d feel obliged to donate any I had.
So cloth sock monkey mask it was. I figured it couldn’t hurt just to be cautious and polite to the cashiers and other customers when I make my rare supply runs.
It was a beautiful weekend and like many in our corner of suburbia, I thought the best way to enjoy the sunshine was spring yardwork. Which is how I found myself attacking the sedate little shrub at the corner fencepost.
I don’t know if somebody’s dog fertilized that thing all winter or some hole in reality transferred a creature from Tolkien’s Middle Earth to my yard but the dainty entity that was knee high when last we met as the leaves fell was by Saturday a 20-foot tall monster with poisonous limbs of pollen reaching into the heavens to drop their wrath upon me as they fell one by one to my sword, sorry pruning shears. They crashed down and like the wayward knight, I failed to notice the evil trap as the pollen danced around me while I carried my victim’s severed limbs to the brush pile.
Insert at this point the wife’s urgent request for a small supply run for some essentials that had run low.
So it was that I found myself in the grocery store parking lot just several minutes later, and appalled by the creature I saw there. It was red-faced, with a sweaty forehead, eyes swollen and nose running like a faucet — surely it must be ill. I’d have backed slowly away to at least 18 feet if it hadn’t been my own reflection. Which is when I gave double thanks I had my mask. I’d have been at best led away by a store manager if not at worst attacked as a zombie without it. The sock monkey mask certainly saved me from scaring the bejeezus out of everyone.
So with that in mind, here’s what I learned about masks:
1) Even if you aren’t worried you may have COVID-19, a mask is the polite assurance to the other folks in a crowded area like a store or gas station that you aren’t sending bad things their way.
2) When we all jump at every sneeze or cough we hear, that mask is a bit of reassurance to those around you. They’ll still back away and look at you with side eye but not the way they would if you were just standing there having an allergy fit.
3) There is a lot of truth to officials worrying about people misunderstanding who the mask is protecting. Let’s be clear, a cloth mask doesn’t protect you. You wear it to protect everyone around you and give them assurance you’re trying to keep your cooties to yourself — even if they aren’t coronas.
I know it but still remind myself because my brain is so hard-wired to thinking masks works the other way around. I simply felt safer wearing a mask even though I wasn’t.
4) If a cashier says “thank you for wearing the mask,” the correct response I heard from the woman 6 feet in front of me at the checkout is “no, thank you for being here today.”
5) Among the multitude of homemade masks appearing, the sock monkeys motif is apparently unique among pandemic fashions and will still make some people smile if not outright giggle.
6) Once you get in the car alone, take the mask off before driving. From observation, when left on while driving masks seem to induce — depending somewhat on age bracket — playing songs from the “Young Guns” or “Fast and Furious” soundtracks with reduced decision-making ability on both speed and radio volume.
Please don’t tell me” it’s not that bad here,” or “I’ll wait until they tell us we have to wear a mask.” This is being considerate to the folks keeping things running, the teenager working the checkout line who sees hundreds of people per shift and appreciates those who give her some reassurance they aren’t the one who will send her home sick.
And really, which “they” are you waiting on? The guv’ment? Would that be the side who decided shopping in Chinatown was a smart move of reassurance or the side that insisted this was no worse than the flu?
Wearing a mask out in public is the next step in social distancing at this point and it simply makes sense to do your part to protect those keeping the essential services running.
It’s nothing to monkey around about.
