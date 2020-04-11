As changes persist amid the current global pandemic, churches throughout Blount County are determined to keep some sense of normalcy by continuing to host Easter celebrations — albeit online.
Nearly all local parishes had moved to online streaming by early March as they were forced to shift their practices due to the spread of COVID-19 and emerging executive orders by Gov. Bill Lee.
But with Easter today, many churches are making additional changes — recording sermons in unique locations and teaming up with other congregations.
Maryville College is offering a virtual Easter sunrise service in which the Rev. Anne McKee, who doubles as the campus minister, will deliver a sermon. Tom Bogart, Maryville College president, will play hymns on the piano.
“It is, indeed, strange, this year, not to gather at Lloyd Beach to mark the resurrection together, and it is little comfort that it is probably going to rain, anyway, which would have chased us indoors,” McKee said. “So we wish you health and even joy, as you find quiet ways to celebrate the resurrection, and we will look forward to the time to come, when we will gather again.”
Our Lady of Fatima in Alcoa is livestreaming all Holy Week Masses in both Spanish and English on its Facebook page.
The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville, to which Our Lady of Fatima belongs, reportedly had more than 12,000 views of Masses last weekend for Palm Sunday, Diocese Director of Communication Jim Wogan said.
Buzz Trexler, pastor of Green Meadow United Methodist Church, also has seen a large number of people watching the church’s online services — even more than attend his parish in person.
“On Facebook, throughout the week people are still watching it,” he said. “I did a tally. One day it was crazy. I thought, ‘My gosh that’s like three times as many people as I have on a Sunday morning.’”
Trexler has made it his goal to stream not just sermons but also hymns with piano played by the church pianist. He also records images of the altar and candles to allow congregants to have a more all-inclusive experience.
For Green Meadows’ Easter Service, Trexler filmed the scripture reading in a meadow filled with wildflowers.
“It’s just another way to connect,” he said.
Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship also is switching things up for its Easter service by linking up with the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for a joint service.
“Technology is allowing us to be together in different, creative and collaborative ways,” the Rev. Laura Bogle said. “During this time of so much sorrow in our nation, as well as distance and uncertainty for our communities, we will remember how we can still be woken up by love.”
Bogle added that today’s service will center on the story of Jesus appearing to Mary while she was weeping outside of His tomb.
“At first she didn’t recognize him until he said her name,” she said. “We are all called to be that kind of love for each other right now — waking each other up to the sacredness of life even amidst the suffering.”
