Cirrus Aircraft gives Alcoa High School COVID-19 protective essentials

Cirrus Aircraft recently donated personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfecting wipes to Alcoa City Schools. During the June 3 delivery, Cirrus employees (from left) Mike McDevitt and Laura Henry were met by Alcoa High School’s Josh Stephens, Rebecca Stone, Jimmy Fagg and Chelsi Long. The pallet load of materials is valued at about $4,700.

 Courtesy of Alcoa City Schools

