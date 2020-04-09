April’s public meetings are officially underway and Blount’s cities are trying to figure out how to make them as public as possible during COVID-19’s barrage of social restrictions.
Tuesday night at the Maryville Municipal Building, city officials became YouTubers. For the first time in the city’s history, the meeting was streamed live and even with a few minutes of delay, the broadcast went smoothly.
The video only garnered a total 13 viewers as it happened, but city spokeswoman Jane Groff said she hopes it gets more if Maryville needs to use it again.
Streaming and video conferencing are rapidly becoming the new normal for government public meetings, some of which are choosing to meet in person and broadcast or meet online and publish later.
That’s what Alcoa leaders are doing, meeting electronically at various places instead of in chambers, and posting their agenda on the city website.
Commissioners will virtually gather on the popular meeting app Zoom on April 14, but will not be streaming the meeting live. They will be posting the meeting online within at least two days.
That’s what Gov. Bill Lee is requiring of city and county governments through a new executive order passed in March. He said they should not not only hold meetings electronically, but they should try to make it available to a live audience.
Alcoa’s attorney Stephanie Coleman said, right now, live streaming is not feasible. She has dealt with around four different meeting bodies so far, helping each one try and make sure they are in compliance with Lee’s order.
Coleman acknowledged there were issues with Zoom: the ability for outsiders to hack into a meeting and the potential leaking of personal information.
“We don’t have any way to combat that: We have no functional way to prevent that if we put the live link up for people to watch,” Coleman said.
But she also pointed out how convenient it was to operate, which makes it preferable.
“At this time, the analysis was, this is the best choice for us,” Coleman said. “To be honest with you, the executive order came down and we thought, ‘Oh, that will be fine, we’ll just set up a link.’”
It was not fine. It was a technological labyrinth. Coleman said after city administration assessed other technology possibilities, they decided to claim an exception in Lee’s order, allowing them to post the video instead of make it available for live stream.
“It’s more complicated than we’ve gotten used to thinking about it,” she said.
What does that mean for Alcoa citizens who want to comment on agenda items or talk to commissioners?
They can’t do that while the meeting is happening.
Maryville opened up a portal on its website and posted an email address residents could use to reach out as the meeting happened.
Alcoans would have to take action April 14, Coleman suggested. The city already has rules in place allowing commissioners to read written letters or emails from citizens during the meeting.
Townsend is also trying decide what to do about April’s meetings. City Recorder Danny Williamson said it’s still up in the air, but the city may simply cancel meetings until the month is out.
Officials hope that, by then, things can return to normal.
“With any luck, this will be the only time we have to do this,” Coleman said. “Fingers crossed.”
