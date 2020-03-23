The city of Maryville announced in a release late Sunday it will limit public access to several facilities to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"These measures are to help ensure the health and well-being of our community and our staff," City Manager Greg McClain said in the release. "You should also know we are here for you and will continue to serve throughout this situation."
The measures will halt person-to-person bill pay in the municipal building and customers now have to drop off bills, permits, applications and other documents outside the building.
Someone will be in the lobby to help walk-ins, but the statement said visits will be limited to police business and scheduled appointments.
The Maryville animal shelter will remain open for adoptions, but only two people are allowed inside at the same time.
Park facility rentals for pavilions and amphitheaters have been canceled. Playgrounds and basketball courts managed by parks and recreation are now closed.
