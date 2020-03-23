Maryville city officials said late Sunday they will limit public access to several facilities to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“These measures are to help ensure the health and well-being of our community and our staff,” City Manager Greg McClain said in a news release. “You should also know we are here for you and will continue to serve throughout this situation.”
The measures will halt person-to-person bill payments in the municipal building, with customers now having to drop off bills, permits, applications and other documents outside the building.
Someone will be in the lobby to help walk-ins, but the statement said visits will be limited to police business and scheduled appointments.
The Maryville animal shelter will remain open for adoptions, but only two people are allowed inside at the same time.
Recycling centers are staying open as long as staffing levels allow.
Park facility rentals for pavilion and amphitheater at Jack Green Park have been canceled. Playgrounds and basketball courts managed by the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission are now closed.
For now, greenways are staying open.
The decision to limit access to facilities comes after the second case of coronavirus was reported in Blount County on Monday.
“Our goal is to ensure we are able to continue delivering services throughout this situation and help prevent the virus from spreading,” the city’s statement reads.
As city departments begin to revise operations, they also are trying to keep essential services running.
During a council workshop Friday, Director of Public Services Angie Luckie said the last thing her department wanted to do was close down sanitation services.
“We feel like garbage pickup is pretty critical,” she said, then adding, “It’s going to be like Christmas with everybody at home deciding to clean out. We feel like sanitation collection is a priority should we have to minimize.”
