With high school graduations delayed by the coronavirus restrictions, families are showing their support for seniors with signs placed in their yards starting this week.
The idea grew from a Facebook group for parents of the Alcoa High School Class of 2020.
Soon Maryville and William Blount parents picked up the idea. Maryville Christian Academy ordered signs for its 29 seniors, and now Heritage High School is placing orders, according to Jeff Shoaf, vice president of GoTeez, which is printing all the signs.
Hope McDonald, a teacher at Alcoa Intermediate School and parent of senior Riley, started the Facebook group for AHS families.
“I hate seeing them not getting to do the traditional things,” Hope McDonald said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
“All the unknowns have been so hard,” she added. Early this month parents were sharing ideas for an informal graduation celebration, from a drive-by parade to decorating doors.
Melissa Flynn pitched the yard sign idea, which was easy to organize. “I wanted to do something to show all the seniors they have not been forgotten,” said Flynn, whose son Logan is among those seniors.
Flynn, known as Mama Flynn to many of the seniors, hoped that Alcoa would have enough signs purchased to put one in every senior’s yard.
They needed 161, but with grandparents buying signs and others making donations, the final order was 264. “I was floored,” McDonald said about the final tally. “That’s just the community we are in Alcoa.”
Organizers plan to place the extra signs around the school and sports fields. Candace Senechal worked with GoTeez on the signs for William Blount, which include “#allinthisto gether.”
“No matter what comes our way, we get through it as a family,” said Senechal, whose daughter Jasmine is a senior and corp commander for the ROTC program at William Blount this year.
Jasmine will have to report early to Kansas Wesleyan University as a student athlete, but William Blount recently announced that its graduation has been rescheduled for July 31 at the high school stadium.
“We don’t know if we’re going to make that,” Candace Senechal said.
Maryville has two different orders, from parents and the school, and Maryville Christian has purchased signs for its seniors. William Blount’s orders were scheduled to close Tuesday and Heritage’s orders just started, so those signs probably will be delivered in a couple of weeks, Shoaf said.
