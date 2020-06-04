Clayton-Bradley Academy held its third graduation on schedule Thursday, June 4, but moved it to the Parkway Drive-In because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The private school had planned to make the Clayton Center for the Arts its standard venue for the annual celebration, after its second class held last year’s ceremony there.
With the date set for this year’s graduation fast approaching and restrictions still in place for groups gathering inside, the school knew it would need another venue because it didn’t want to postpone the event or move the ceremony online.
Although the Class of 2020 has only 10 graduates, the school expected more than 300 people to attend.
“It’s a large community event,” Brad Rasmussen, upper school principal, explained in a phone interview this week. “We’re going to have a ball.”
The school arranged for all the seniors to ride in open-air vehicles for the event, although they also walked across a stage while receiving diplomas. The ceremony included a mix of prerecorded and live elements.
While hugs and handshakes were out because of social distancing, the school arranged for glow-in-the dark graduation tassels and glow sticks for guests for the after-dark sendoff following the ceremony.
Although the prom was canceled, the senior trip to the Navaho Nation happened in late February and for the first time was captured on video for a documentary, Rasmussen said.
The school’s traditional Senior Week activities had a few adjustments, with Adventure Day at one family’s lake home and the awards ceremony online instead of a banquet. Wednesday’s Senior Walk had the 10 in their graduation gowns standing in front of the school while others drove by with signs.
Clayton-Bradley plans to begin its next school year July 17 with a dual platform of digital and in-person learning, Rasmussen said.
