A student at Clayton-Bradley Academy has tested positive with COVID-19, the school said Sunday in a press release.
“Administration has been working with the Tennessee Department of Health on contact tracing and protocols to protect the students and staff,” the school said. “Individuals identified through contact tracing have been asked to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure date per TDH and CDC guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.