Clayton Homes confirmed on Thursday that an employee at its Maryville office tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Caitlyn Crosby, media relations manager for Clayton Homes, said the team member was asked to self-isolate and seek medical attention as soon as the employee identified as having potential exposure to the virus.
Crosby also said the person has not been in the office since last week, and all other team members in the building were sent home.
It was unclear whether or not the employee was a Blount County resident. Josh West, public relations manager at Blount Memorial Hospital, said that as of Thursday afternoon, no tests performed at BMH had been returned positive.
