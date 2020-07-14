Come November, Blount Countians may be able to choose whether they can order liquor by the drink at restaurants.
Currently, only restaurants within Maryville, Alcoa and Townsend city limits have the option to sell liquor. County restaurants can sell beer and wine with appropriate permits.
That soon could change, but first, the Blount County Commission must approve a resolution to add a referendum to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
“We’re not voting whether we’re going to have it or not,” Blount County Commissioner Nick Bright said. “It would be left up to the voters. Anytime you can take something to the voters and let them decide, I don’t think there are any wrong answers.”
The referendum would allow Blount County voters to choose whether to permit the on-premises consumption of liquor at county restaurants that do not fall within cities. Friendsville, Walland, Greenback, Seymour and Louisville are some of the areas that would be affected by a referendum.
The benefit, county Director of Budgets Randy Vineyard said, would be more revenues.
“This issue is viewed as an opportunity to give restaurants a chance to expand into areas outside the cities, and that will mean more revenue for our county schools and the county as well,” Vineyard emailed.
The alcohol tax rate would be 15%, said Bright, who co-sponsored the resolution. Half of that would go to the state, and the other 7.5% would be divided among the General Fund and funds for Blount County Schools.
“The schools always need more money, so that’d be a great revenue for them,” Bright said. “It’s a point-of-view tax, I guess you could call it. You can choose to pay it or not. Nobody’s forcing you to buy alcohol. It would be an optional tax.”
Potential revenues have yet to be determined but could be noteworthy, Vineyard said.
“Over a 10-year time frame, it should be significant and reduce the reliance on the property tax,” he said. “In summary, it is more of an equity or fairness matter for businesses and allows more choice for our residents and visitors across the county.”
Commissioners began talks about the resolution last month when the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy began to show itself, but Bright said county restaurant owners had been asking him why they couldn’t sell liquor long before the pandemic.
“They own property in the county. They’re obviously a little apprehensive about not being able to sell alcohol,” Bright said. “I would think anyone that was in the restaurant business would be alright with it.”
Robert Lane, owner of The Anchor in Louisville, said he sees both sides of the argument.
“It’s a lot of money for the county,” Lane said. “But I’ve been doing this off and on for 34 years. It all has its drawbacks.”
Lane said The Anchor currently only serves beer, and regardless of the vote in November, the restaurant would not begin serving liquor.
Part of his hesitancy lies in his fear of disturbing the family environment of his restaurant, he said.
“We push that we are a restaurant that serves beer,” Lane said. “We’re not a bar that serves food.”
Lane’s main concern, however, is that introducing liquor into these restaurants could lead to a less safe Blount County because of more drunk driving and bar fights, he said.
“I look at it as, ‘Do Louisville and Friendsville want to have bars?’ We may make money,” he said. “But how much money do we pay out? Is money worth the change of environment in our community?”
If approved by commissioners July 16, the decision would be in the hands of Blount County voters. Should they act in favor of the referendum, it would go into effect immediately after the Nov. 3 election.
