Approximately 100 community members gathered Saturday on a farm across the street from Lanier Elementary School during a pep rally supporting the school.
Highview Baptist Church Pastor Ben Ward voiced concern about what would happen if the elementary school closed.
“When we send our students to a large school, they become a number,” Ward said. “When they’re here, they’re family.”
Ward spent eight years as a student at the school when it was across the street and served grades kindergarten to eighth.
“I had some great teachers, I had some good teachers,” he said, “and some who didn’t like me that much. I have a lot of great memories of Lanier Elementary. I don’t want to lose that sense of community. Let’s let our voice be heard and stand up for our community.”
The supporters were worried the school would be shut down following a comment by Blount Mayor Ed Mitchell at the commission’s May Budget Committee meeting. Mitchell said he was concerned about investing millions of dollars into improvements for a school that is only at approximately 60% capacity. The large project Mitchell was referring to was replacing the school’s aging sewer system.
While the mayor didn’t attend the rally, he released a response that pep rally organizer Angie Valpatic read to the crowd.
“As your mayor it doesn’t sit well with me that so many parents are upset over comments I made last week,” Mitchell said. “My statement relative to the budget might seem contradictory, but I love our schools and I would hate to lose a community school.”
At the pep rally, several attendees held signs showing support, and the fence on the Lanier Elementary school grounds was decorated with the phrase #LanierMatters using disposable plastic cups. Many attendees signed a petition to keep the school open.
Modern traditional country duo The Young Fables — Wesley Lunsford and Laurel Wright — performed a couple of tunes during the rally.
Wright spoke about her time as a kindergartener at the school. She only spent one year there, but remembers the time fondly.
Blount County Commissioner Dodd Crowe choked up a little during his remarks at the rally because he started teaching at Lanier about three decades ago. He now teaches eighth grade at Carpenters Middle School in Maryville.
While showing up to a rally is a start to getting involved in local government, the attendees need to take the same passion to government meetings, Crowe said.
He explained that people attending the Saturday event are already Lanier school advocates.
“You are going to have to convince the people who are voting that this is a good investment,” Crowe said.
He encouraged Lanier supporters to keep advocating by getting involved in local government affairs.
“A representative government does not work unless you represent yourself,” Crowe said.
Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt didn’t attend but released a response noting there are no plans to close the school.
“My staff is currently working to reopen Lanier along with all other schools in the Blount County School District for the 2020-21 school year,” Britt said. “The sewer system is currently functioning, and we are looking for alternatives and plans to replace the sewer system.”
BCS closed in-person instruction at all schools in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Valpatic ended the rally by encouraging the community members to attend upcoming Blount County Board of Education meetings along with Blount County Commission and budget meetings.
“We don’t want to lose our momentum,” she said.
The Blount County Board of Commissioners meets at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. The Board of Education meetings are held at 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month.
The budget committee will host a public budget hearing at 5 p.m. June 8. The local governments are currently meeting via the Zoom video conferencing app. The link to the Zoom meeting is available online at https://www.blounttn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.