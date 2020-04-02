Cornerstone of Recovery in Louisville is giving $2-an-hour raises to employees who continue caring for patients seeking treatment for addiction and alcoholism during the coronavirus pandemic.
A company spokesman said Thursday that Cornerstone is considered an “essential” business and is allowed to remain open for business and to take new patients.
“Those who greet, those who clean, those who look after the needs of the patients and those that counsel patients on campus will have this pay added to their checks beginning with the pay period that started Monday, March 30, and will continue until further notice,” Cornerstone CEO Steve McGrew told the staff in a companywide email this week. “We are all in uncharted waters and are trying the best we can to balance our mission, the safety of our patients and staff and the continuing viability of our organization.”
McGrew announced also the facility’s leadership and board of directors are expanding lunch options to staff members as a way of preventing the need to leave campus and at the same time support local businesses.
“We plan to treat staff periodically with catered comfort foods from locally owned small businesses as well,” McGrew said. “We want to reach out to places in Blount and Knox counties ... (and) think it is important to help members of our local business community during their time of need while rewarding those dedicated to serving our patients.”
For several weeks now, Cornerstone and Stepping Stone staff members have been implementing stringent pre-screening protocols for patients seeking admission, and have taken steps to restrict nonessential visits to the facility, the company said in a news release. Family visitation and in-person family therapy sessions have been canceled until further notice, family members who bring a loved one to Cornerstone or Stepping Stone for treatment are met in the parking areas of the facilities and new admissions are subjected to a rigorous physical examination for signs of possible COVID-19 infection.
In addition, attendance at outside recovery meetings has been curtailed until further notice, and patients attending Intensive Outpatient Treatment from home are now being counseled via the HIPAA-secured video conference network Zoom, the release states.
