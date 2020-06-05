In a May 31 story (“Man refused visitation at Parkwest Medical Center”), the updated visitor policy referenced in the story was not the one in effect at the time of David Harding’s death. During Harding’s stay at Parkwest, the visitation policy stated he was allowed a visitor only for end-of-life care.
