Blount County’s COVID-19 death toll continues to climb as the county has not seen a single day without a virus-related death since Jan. 4, Tennessee Department of Health data shows.
Total COVID-19 deaths reported in Blount County reached 134 on Jan. 24 with 35 of those occurring in January.
Blount Memorial Hospital Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds told The Daily Times that 18 of those deaths were at the hospital.
While the death toll has risen, Blount COVID-19 hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing. On Jan. 24, BMH reported 21 coronavirus patients with five in the intensive care unit. Three weeks earlier, on Jan. 3, the hospital had 38 inpatients with seven in ICU.
Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said he thinks the increased deaths probably can be attributed to the “natural growth of the pandemic,” rather than any specific reason.
The state health department does not issue age-specific COVID-19 death data by county; however, its data shows that 6,078 of the 8,859 Tennessee COVID-19 deaths that had occurred by Jan. 24 have been among people ages 71 and up.
“If it attacks the right person and they have the right vulnerabilities and health issues, they are more likely to develop serious health issues, require hospitalization and possibly die,” Naramore emailed. “Sadly, this often occurs in our elderly population as individuals have more fragile health conditions.”
Vaccination clinics that started in mid-January at local long-term care facilities could help lessen the county’s death toll, Naramore said.
“The more vaccines that we can get into the arms of our seniors, right now with those who are 75 and older, and hopefully soon for those who are 65 and older, will make a difference,” Naramore said. “Individuals in these age categories typically have more fragile health conditions and multiple co-morbidities, which are two things that don’t mix well with COVID.”
More than 32,000 staff and residents of Tennessee long-term care facilities had received their first vaccine dose as of Jan. 21.
Just short of 4% of Blount County residents have received their first vaccine doses, and 3.37% have gotten their second, state health department data shows.
