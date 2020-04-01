Blount County government buildings will be accessible only by appointment for two weeks, in adherence with Gov. Bill Lee’s “Safer at Home” order.
On March 31, Lee issued an order declaring all non-essential businesses to close and essential activity to be limited.
In response, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell released a statement Wednesday stating that all county government buildings, including the courthouse, Justice Center, Operations Center, Animal Center and Adult Probation and Recovery Court, would eliminate in-person services until April 14.
“We have already been taking measures to ensure public and employee safety, but the courthouse has continued to have a steady flow of people these last few days,” Mitchell said. “We want citizens to understand that if their business can wait, it needs to wait.”
Employees in county buildings will continue to work normal business hours, but public entry into the buildings will be by appointment only.
People wishing to do essential, time-sensitive business in government buildings are to call the department and make an appointment.
Any outstanding candidate petitions are due at noon today, April 2, and will be accepted by Elections Commission without an appointment.
“We realize this may be an inconvenience for many people, but your elected officials are trying to do their part to help flatten the curve,” Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said. “We are anxious to resume normal operations, but until the CDC and the state and federal governments begin lifting their recommendations for social distancing, we must do our part to keep our citizens safe.”
