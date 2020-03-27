Typically this time of year, 400 or more students and adults would be visiting the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont each week, but coronavirus already has virtually shut down programs through April.
“Spring and fall are by far our busiest times,” Tremont CEO and President Catey Terry said in a phone interview this week, and she’s already estimating a loss of about 2,000 visitors to the experiential education program.
This week she posted a video on Tremont’s Facebook page noting that while the redbuds and trout lilies are blooming and the birds are singing, it’s unusually quiet on the campus in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. However, she assured viewers that Tremont staff members are working on-site and at home.
Bringing nature to you
“What we’re trying to do is figure out ways that we can be creative, ways that we can still be the environmental educators that we are and connect with you,” Terry said in the video. “We’ll find ways to bring nature to you.”
Tremont’s Facebook page this week offered a game of Camouflage, popular in real life on campus; it challenges viewers to spot five people among the trees in a photo.
One video featured two teacher naturalists talking a bit about the music of the region and performing a version of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” customized with lyrics referencing Walker Valley, Tremont’s home.
Another video highlighted community science programs at Tremont, with a salamander and wood frog tadpoles.
Tremont showed how to record observations and questions in nature journals, and last week already had featured the iNaturalist app, which helps users identify species and share observations.
Terry said Tremont plans to work with its partners in the Smokies and across the country to update the content frequently.
She notes the value connecting with nature can provide, if people will turn way from 24-hour news programs and Facebook scrolling to step outside and use their senses. “You feel connected to the Earth in a different way,” Terry said.
Her message on the website says, “During this time of stress, it’s a good reminder that immersion in nature recharges us, it helps us heal. As Rachel Carson writes, ‘There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.’”
Seeking support
In a message on Tremont’s website, Terry notes the impact of coronavirus on organizations such as Tremont. “Across the globe, organizations that form the field of environmental education are in financial freefall, and it’s not clear that all will survive to partner with schools again as things return to normal,” she wrote.
Other nature centers have furloughed staff and cut pay, she said in the interview. “We have not done any of that yet at Tremont.”
The institute has modified its refund policy, and Terry’s message explains people may transfer a deposit to a later program or convert the money into a donation, noting “your generous support will mean a lot to our organization in these challenging times.”
