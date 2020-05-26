Several county entities had to sacrifice additional requests in their 2020-21 budgets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One, by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, was the hiring of two child abuse investigators.
BCSO Finance Manager Angelie Shankle said those investigators would have worked with New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center.
“It is our belief that having detectives specifically assigned to work crimes against children and being an intricate part of the children’s advocacy center’s team will increase the ability for them to give them additional time needed to bring these offenders to justice,” New Hope Executive Director Tabitha Damron wrote in a letter of support of the hiring.
Damron detailed the increase in child abuse cases the county has seen over the years. In 2015, some 250 child abuse referrals were made in Blount County. In 2019, that number reached 325.
The number of abuse cases are expected to rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said National Domestic Violence Hotline Chief Executive Officer Katie Ray-Jones.
“While we don’t necessarily expect to see healthy relationships becoming abusive, our experience informs us that in homes where abuse is already occurring, and there is a negative financial impact or added stress in the home, we typically see a higher frequency of incidents of abuse and increased severity of abuse,” Ray-Jones emailed.
It was because the fear of increased abuse cases that Blount County Commissioner Jared Anderson brought up the supplemental budget request in a special commission Budget Committee meeting May 14.
“Basically, I just wanted to point out that in the future we’re probably going to see an increase in child abuse cases due to the virus and people staying home more,” Anderson said in a phone interview. “When kids aren’t in school, there are reduced opportunities for adults to spot signs of abuse.”
Ray-Jones agreed, stating that increased abuse numbers most likely won’t surge until after shelter-in-place protocols are lifted.
“Child abuse is probably on the rise right now,” Anderson said. “But nobody can report it because nobody is around to see it.”
Anderson added his goal in mentioning the hiring of the investigators was to bring attention to the potential rise in abuse cases, but he does not think the Budget Committee necessarily should have taken steps to add the investigators to the 2020-21 budget.
“I didn’t disagree with what the Budget Committee did,” he said. “Because a lot of our businesses are going through extreme financial hardship right now, and I think it’s appropriate for the county government to do what the Budget Committee did, and that’s try to live within our means like our citizens are.”
While the investigators were not considered a cut from BCSO’s budget, they are part of supplemental requests that are unable to be filled due to COVID-19, Shankle said.
The supplemental budget increase for the investigators would have cost $80,410.
The only other sheriff’s budget request not approved this year was the 2.5% salary increase that county employees will not receive due to the pandemic, Shankle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.