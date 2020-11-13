Blount County is paralleling state and national trends as COVID-19 continues to surge through the community.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, the county had 474 active coronavirus cases, Tennessee Department of Health data compiled by The Daily Times showed.
From Nov. 6-12, there were 368 new COVID-19 cases reported. That number for the previous week was 238.
“We are continuing to see record-breaking increases in cases across the country, as well as in our state, region and community,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “In fact, this week, Blount County’s month-over-month increase in cases is higher than the country’s increase and our state’s increase.”
The stark increase has been evident at the hospital, which had 39 COVID-19 inpatients as of 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, said BMH Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds.
“While we are seeing more hospitalized patients this week than we have since the pandemic began, we continue to have critical care beds and traditional patient care beds available for both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients,” Bounds said in an email.
COVID-19 inpatients are separated from other hospitalized individuals and put in isolated areas, which can include beds in a dedicated traditional patient care area or any of the hospital’s critical care units, Bounds said.
“Since the pandemic began, we have isolated our COVID-19 patients to a dedicated patient care area and critical care unit,” Bounds said. “A COVID-19 patient’s placement in these areas is determined by the level of care needed as part of the treatment and recovery plan.”
Naramore urges the county to take personal responsibility and work together to fight the virus.
“We all want to get back to the ‘normal’ we know and love, but right now, we still must continue to work together to try to prevent the spread of this virus and not overwhelm the health care system. Now is not the time to let our guard down,” he said. “I have said the same thing since March, and it’s because we know it’s our only line of defense: wear a mask, stay 6’ apart from each other, wash your hands and avoid large indoor gatherings.”
The rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the community is also seeping into long-term care facilities.
TDH reported on Nov. 13 that 23 residents at Maryville nursing homes had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 23 days.
Brookdale Browns Creek Assisted Living, Asbury Place Maryville, Blount Memorial Transitional Care Center, Fairpark Health and Rehabilitation and Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation had residents with COVID-19, according to the TDH data.
The data also showed that Asbury Place, 2648 Sevierville Road, had two residents die from the virus on Nov. 12. Nov. 14 data showed another COVID-19 resident death.
“As Blount County experiences a record increase in COVID-19 cases, our associates are working tirelessly to minimize the risk of exposure at Asbury Place Maryville with measures that include twice weekly testing, and rigorous screening, quarantine, and sanitation processes,” Asbury spokeswoman Cathy Canning emailed. “We are updating our family members frequently, and we are all incredibly saddened by the loss of life at our community and nationally as we face this unprecedented pandemic.”
From Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, two other Asbury residents died from COVID-19, TDH data showed. Altogether, five Asbury residents have died from the virus since March.
“Our responsibility for each other’s well-being is a message we are sharing continually, including during this holiday season, and we are proud of the demonstrated commitment to each other’s safety that we see daily among associates and residents,” Canning said.
Asbury officials created a COVID-19 update webpage to keep the public informed on the status of the coronavirus at the senior-living facility.
The page, which is accessible through Asbury’s website, offers daily information about potential, pending and active cases in the facility. It also provides insight into how many people have potentially been exposed to the virus.
On Nov. 13, the data showed that 27 residents and 18 associates had active COVID-19 cases. Residents who test positive for COVID-19 are placed in a designated area with specialized protocols, Canning said.
Only one other long-term care facility, Life Care Center of Blount County, 1965 Stewart Lane, has reported a resident COVID-19 death.
Life Care Executive Director Parker Center told The Daily Times in September that one resident had succumbed to the virus.
On Friday, Center said no other residents have died and only one employee had tested positive.
