Blount County Schools and Maryville City Schools both notified seniors Thursday, April 16, that they have canceled plans for a prom, following the governor’s recommendation to close schools for the remainder of the academic year.
A message from Alcoa City Schools Director Brian Bell to families said decisions regarding graduation, the prom and other activities have not been made at this time.
“We will consider all of these as more information becomes available and as events unfold that will help us have a more clear picture of what the upcoming months will look like,” Bell wrote.
However, Principal Becky Stone said Alcoa High School still is working on ideas for prom and a graduation date.
“Both may look very different but Alcoa High School WILL give our seniors graduation and prom,” Stone emailed The Daily Times. Bell is retiring at the end of the school year, and Stone has been hired to succeed him.
BCS Director Rob Britt said in a message to Heritage and William Blount high seniors and their families, “I recognize that our seniors were looking forward to all the activities that come with being seniors, and now a nationwide health and economic crisis is taking away many of those senior events.”
Blount County’s graduation for the Class of 2020 will be scheduled for July with the date to be announced later, the message said. “While graduation may need to look different than in the past, Blount County Schools will celebrate your accomplishments along with you and your family,” Britt wrote.
Maryville High School has not announced a date but said in its morning announcements, “The graduation team and administration are continuing to work toward a celebration and ceremony for the Class of 2020.”
Local schools remained closed following last month’s spring break because of the coronavirus pandemic; however, educators are providing online and other learning opportunities to students.
