With COVID-19 precautions and vaccines in the mix, the flu this season took a back burner — both in conversation and in number, health officials say.
Flu season, which typically lasts from October to February, saw a decline in case numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.
The most recent Tennessee Department of Health data shows 27,987 patients had influenza-like illness (ILI) as of Dec. 26, 2020. That number as of Dec. 28, 2019, was 45,292.
TDH reported two pediatric flu deaths during the 2019 flu season. There were none during the 2020 season.
“In addition to the decreased numbers that we’re seeing across the United States, countries in the southern hemisphere, which can typically give us a preview of what we may see as seasons change, had dramatically less flu and historically low flu seasons,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
The reason for this global decrease in flu cases, Naramore said, is likely a direct result of precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — as both are respiratory illnesses passed on by mouth and nose droplets.
Naramore said coronavirus precautions, specifically mask-wearing, are hugely effective in preventing the flu.
“I will say that the adoption of masks, in my opinion, is by far the most-significant piece of the puzzle in decreasing the flu’s prevalence,” he said. “If we continue to use these protective measures, we can expect to continue seeing a decrease in viruses, in general.”
Blount Memorial and its satellite clinic East Tennessee Medical Group and affiliated offices saw “significantly less cases of flu this season in comparison to last flu season,” Naramore said.
The decrease in flu cases also can be attributed to the uptick of people opting to get flu shots, which Naramore said BMH heavily encouraged in 2020.
“We wanted to have as light of a flu season as possible, as we really wanted to avoid a dangerous combination of a heavy flu season and COVID-19,” he said.
The CDC reported that a September 2020 survey found 59% of respondents had gotten or planned to get a flu shot, compared to 52% in 2019.
Additionally, health care workers were more likely to get a flu shot than non-health care workers — 74% vs. 58%.
Naramore said the hospital gave out more than 19,000 flu vaccinations in the first six weeks of the annual flu shot clinic — a 30% increase over the previous year.
Other places are seeing similar trends.
As of November, Blount Discount Pharmacy had given 38% more flu shots than it did in 2019, pharmacist Hamilton Borden said, adding that the majority of flu shots are administered in October.
Anticipating an increase in demand, Blount Discount Pharmacy ordered 25% more flu vaccines than the previous year.
“They were all used up,” Borden said, adding that the pharmacy also ran out by November of high-dose flu vaccines for people ages 65 and up.
Naramore told The Daily Times in December that many Blount Memorial Hospital patients said 2020 was the first year they’d ever gotten a flu shot “out of concern for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses we tend to see more commonly during the winter months.”
But only 3.2% of CDC survey respondents said they were not getting a flu vaccine because “they were already using preventative measures such as masking and social distancing.”
Most respondents said they were opting out of the flu shot because they didn’t feel the need for one or simply didn’t want it.
While the increase in flu shots and precautions against spreading respiratory illnesses could have contributed to the decrease in flu cases, there’s no way to identify the true cause of the decrease, as flu seasons are unpredictable.
“We might not ever know,” Borden noted.
Regardless, Naramore said fewer flu cases were vital in ensuring the community’s health in the face of a pandemic.
“Given the strain that COVID-19 put on the health care system across the nation, it’s been a significant blessing that our flu cases were very low,” he said.
“If we had experienced a bad flu season on top of what we experienced with COVID-19, the results could potentially have been devastating.”
