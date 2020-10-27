Some area schools continue to report an impact from coronavirus cases following fall break this month.
Maryville Christian School had no cases in the first 10 weeks of the school year but 25 among students and staff since Oct. 9, according to Head of School Jeremy Wallace.
Ten of those cases are among three families, Wallace explained in emailed responses to questions from The Daily Times on Tuesday, Oct. 27. He said many are linked to activities outside of school, giving examples such as birthday parties, sleepovers and corn mazes.
At Alcoa City Schools, so many staff members are under quarantine that Director Becky Stone has moved the high school to virtual learning from today, Oct. 28, through at least Nov. 2. Students don’t have school on Nov. 3, Election Day.
ACS quarantines
Alcoa has at least eight staff members under quarantine because of COVID-19 across the four schools, but Stone explained it is easier for the high school to switch to virtual learning.
“I’m trying to be as conservative as I can,” she said, noting that she’s mindful of the difficulty parents of younger students face when they are home.
Stone plans to use some staff from the high school in the district’s other schools, including paraprofessionals.
ACS has three new COVID-19 cases so far this week, two at the high school and one at the elementary school. The district is not specifying whether cases are students or staff members.
Some Alcoa staff members who have been under quarantine will come off at the end of this week, Stone said, and two who have had 24-day quarantines are scheduled to be clear to return Nov. 4.
When someone cannot avoid close contact with a person who has COVID-19, the usual 14-day quarantine period doesn’t start until after the person with the coronavirus has completed isolation, which is at least 10 days.
The director said she also has had difficulty finding enough substitute teachers because of quarantines.
On Tuesday the Tennessee Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases among children ages 5-18 in Blount County. That brings the total to 378 positive test results in that age group here, up from 276 on Oct. 1.
Briefly online
Maryville Christian School did not offer an online learning option at the beginning of this school year for its 250 students.
“We believe very strongly that students need social interaction and face-to-face instruction,” Wallace wrote The Daily Times. “We are fully aware that we cannot eliminate all the COVID-related risks that come with being on campus. But rather than choosing to live in fear and isolation, we are striving to take appropriate precautions and move forward. Part of Christian Education is teaching through example. We want to demonstrate the wisdom of taking appropriate precautions without being dominated by fear. We also want to demonstrate faith in our God who is in complete control.”
With the cases following fall break, Wallace said, “We transitioned to online learning for a brief period of time to enable everyone who needed to take the precautionary measure of quarantining the ability to do so without getting behind on school work.”
Maryville Christian is continuing temperature checks for anyone who enters the building, additional cleaning, and strongly encouraging masks for middle school and high school students when they are in the hallways, Wallace said.
An Oct. 2 Facebook post from the school shows few people wearing masks during a See You at the Pole event outside, and an elementary school production of “The Agape League” play with students wearing masks over their eyes as part of their costumes but not over their noses or mouths.
On Tuesday Wallace said he was participating in conference calls with the Tennessee Department of Education over coronavirus relief funding.
Originally Maryville Christian expected to receive nearly $57,000 in federal funding through the CARES Act. When the allocation was switched from being based on total enrollment to enrollment of low-income students, Wallace said the school received a little more than $700.
