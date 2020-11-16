All three local public school districts have moved at least some classes to virtual learning this week as they struggle to find enough substitute teachers amid rising COVID-19 cases, and most local schools will be online next week before Thanksgiving break.
Blount County Schools took several groups of elementary students online starting Monday, Nov. 16, through Thanksgiving: kindergarten and fifth grade at Carpenters Elementary School; the kindergarten, third grade and a special education class at Montvale Elementary; and a kindergarten class at Prospect Elementary.
Director Rob Britt said those were the first full groups to move to virtual learning since the kindergarten at Rockford Elementary early in the school year, although hundreds of students have been quarantined because of close contact with coronavirus cases. The district also held a virtual learning day for everyone Nov. 11, saying it would be a practice in case it would be needed later.
With 23 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, Nov. 13, BCS announced Monday night, Nov. 16, all of its more than 10,300 students across 21 schools will move to virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24, because of staffing concerns and student quarantines.
The new cases include 10 staff members and 23 students, but BCS is not revealing in which schools.
The BCS COVID-19 response team is scheduled to meet today, Nov. 17. Britt said he wasn’t considering any new measures but principals are emphasizing social distancing to staff members.
The BCS Friends programs plans to operate Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 23-25.
AHS virtual
“We got hit hard this weekend,” Director Becky Stone told the Alcoa Board of Education during a work session Monday, Nov. 16.
Alcoa had six new cases Monday, five at the high school and one at the middle schoos, which Stone noted sounded small compared to the numbers in the larger districts. Alcoa City Schools is not specifying whether cases are students or staff members.
A total of 13 teachers were out at the high school Monday for any reason, ranging from COVID-19 quarantine to a sick child. The district was unable to fill three of those spots with substitutes.
At Alcoa High School alone, Stone estimated 75-80 students out of a total enrollment of about 700 are in quarantine.
AHS is moving to virtual learning today, Nov. 17, through Thanksgiving, and Stone plans to have the middle school move online for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24.
“We’re trying to keep the intermediate and elementary in as long as we can,” Stone said, noting that not only is virtual learning harder for those grades but it also creates a child care issue for many parents.
If keeping the lower schools open isn’t possible, she will not attempt to have them learn online next week. Instead, Stone said, if that happens next week all four schools would be closed, using two of the 10 days banked on the calendar in case of inclement whether.
Stone said the high school also may use a “snow day” if plans continue for the football team to play its championship game at noon on Friday, Dec. 4.
The director told the school board that the district won’t have virtual learning on a snow day when closed for inclement weather, as long as it has enough in the bank. “We will have snow days,” she said with a laugh. “We will let kids get out and play. We will let teachers get out and play.”
Maryville sixth graders
Maryville City Schools moved all ninth graders to virtual learning this week and the “Silver House” at Coulter Grove Intermediate School, about half of the sixth graders at that school, to online learning today through Thursday, Nov. 17-19.
Maryville reported four more student cases at CGIS on Monday, Nov. 17, bringing the total at that school to a dozen students in the past week.
Also on Monday, Nov. 17, MCS reported three new student cases at the high school, one at the junior high and one at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate. The district had three new staff cases, two at the junior high and one at Foothills Elementary School.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 18 new cases among children ages 5-18 in Blount County on Monday, Nov. 16, and a total of 36 over the past three days.
