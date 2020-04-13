Testing that will show within five minutes if someone has COVID-19 is coming to Blount County, first to a private company and then potentially to the hospital.
Spokeswoman Libby Davis of American Family Care said its Hunters Crossing location in Alcoa will begin rapid testing appointments Wednesday.
The tests are processed through devices made by Abbott Laboratories and can show in around five minutes if someone is positive and in 13 minutes if the individual is negative, according to Abbott news releases.
The AFC urgent care facility in Alcoa will have 10 devices, and those who want to be tested will have to sign up for an appointment, Davis said. An intrusive nasal swab also will be a part of that test.
The cost will depend on an individual’s insurance policy, Davis said, adding there will be no flat fee for people who are covered.
People without insurance may have to pay several hundred dollars to test, however, with a $175 flat fee and a $100 fee for the test itself.
The U.S. government continues to release information on the details regarding free COVID-19 testing.
An April 11 release from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said guidance had been “issued” to ensure that “Americans with private health insurance have coverage of 2019 Novel Coronavirus ... diagnostic testing and certain other related services, including antibody testing, at no cost.”
AFC’s other Tennessee testing locations include Nashville and, come Wednesday, the Cedar Bluff location in Knoxville.
Davis said staff is still in training with the new devices, but the goal is to start Wednesday.
Blount Memorial Hospital also may be in the early stages of acquiring rapid testing devices from Abbott.
BMH spokesman Josh West confirmed in an email to The Daily Times the hospital is working with a representative of the medical devices company.
“We have been in close communication with our Abbott representative, who assures us that as soon as testing is made available, they will communicate directly with us a timeline for our estimated availability of reagents,” West emailed.
BMH already has Abbott brand devices for flu testing, West explained, which is why it has a relationship with the company.
By Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported a total 549 tests had been conducted in Blount; 503 of them came back negative and 46 were positive.
Delays in testing originally caused massive backlogs, and many hospitals across the nation did not have a sufficient amount of tests when the pandemic’s impact began to change social and medical landscapes in mid-March.
On March 13, BMH CEO Don Heinemann said test results were taking two to four days.
Weeks later, West confirmed the process was taking seven to eight days. At that point, BMH had received at least 500 tests and was expecting to get “a couple thousand” the week of March 16, according to Heinemann.
“The health department and the state will continue to use the criteria for their tests, but there’s now going to be commercially available tests that people can get,” Heinemann said in March. “As the commercial labs begin to distribute tests out across the country to different providers, I think you’re going to see the number of tests explode.”
