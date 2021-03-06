Fewer than 48 hours after Blount Discount Pharmacy opened its online sign-up for a Saturday, March 6, COVID-19 vaccination clinic, all 580 time slots were booked.
“I was honestly surprised it even took that long,” pharmacist Hamilton Borden said, adding that more than half of the available slots were filled fewer than 24 hours after the pharmacy published the clinic sign-up on its website on Tuesday, March 2.
This is not a standalone anecdote — as COVID-19 vaccines become increasingly accessible in the county, vaccination appointments are seized just days or hours after locations receive doses.
“While the demand has surpassed the availability of (the) vaccine right now, do not be discouraged,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “Vaccine is becoming more available for distribution in our state, which hopefully means we’ll have more accessibility for our county’s residents.”
The Tennessee Department of Health has made more shots available for Blount County residents in recent weeks by recruiting more locations to provide the vaccines.
Vaccinefinder.org, the nation’s central hub of vaccine location information, shows Blount has 10 locations currently providing the shots. On that list are Blount Discount’s two locations, the county’s Kroger and Walmart stores, American Family Care, Cherokee Health Systems, Lowe’s Drugs and the Blount County Health Department.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the website showed only five locations — the health department, both Blount Discounts and both Walmart stores — had available vaccines.
“The county’s allocation is first provided to the health department,” TDH spokesman Bill Christian emailed. “If there are doses the health department feels it cannot use, the hospital is offered doses. If the hospital cannot take them, the safety net clinics are provided doses next. Then the pharmacy requests are honored. Then specialty and other medical clinics.”
When Blount Memorial Hospital receives shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds said it distributes doses to the county’s primary care physicians to administer to people ages 70 and older.
The hospital originally only was providing vaccine doses to primary care physicians affiliated with the Blount Memorial Physicians Group. It expanded to include all county primary care physicians in mid-February.
“We’ll continue to do this as (the) vaccine is available to us,” Bounds said.
As of Friday, March 5, Blount Memorial had administered 12,376 doses, about 40% of the total doses given in the county. Many of BMH’s vaccine recipients were hospital workers, Blount County Schools employees and residents and staff of MorningView Village Senior Community — BMH’s senior living facility.
Pharmacies are recent vaccine distributors, only having been recruited within the month as parts of federal and state programs.
Kroger and Walmart received their vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a public-private partnership with 21 national pharmacy partners and networks that President Joe Biden rolled out on Feb. 2.
The other local pharmacies now administering doses started receiving vaccine shipments through the state in late February and early March.
“The number of locations is determined by the number of providers that have onboarded to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program,” Christian said. “Every attempt is made to allocate equitably across all eligible pharmacies in a given county so as not to provide an unfair business advantage.”
More pharmacies can be expected to jump on as providers after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 26.
The J&J shots are a single dose and don’t require storage in super cold freezers, meaning more pharmacies have the capacity to store, and ultimately administer, the shots.
The state received 54,000 J&J shots on March 3. This shipment was in addition to 192,000 Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said.
No Johnson & Johnson shots will be sent to Tennessee during the second and third weeks of March, Piercey said, but the end of the month could see a large uptick of doses allocated to the state.
“By the end of the month, it is plausible that we could be getting 300,000-plus vaccines per week,” she said. “That thrills me to say because that’s quite the opposite of what I was telling you just 30 days ago when we were struggling to get maybe even 80,000 a week in the state.”
As of Saturday, March 6, just more than 8% of Blount Countians had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and another 7% had received the first dose, TDH reported.
