COVID-19 vaccine expansion is underway as the Blount County Health Department plans to move vaccination operations to Foothills Mall, Blount Memorial Hospital opens online appointment registration and Walgreens pharmacies sign on as providers.
Effective Tuesday, March 16, the county health department will administer COVID vaccines in the parking lot of the former J.C. Penney at Foothills Mall in Maryville.
“This move has been planned for several weeks as we work to better serve the community,” Tennessee Department of Health Regional Public Information Officer Corie Gouge emailed.
Health department workers will be able to give shots in four drive-thru lines in the J.C. Penney parking lot. Only two drive-thru lines were available at BCHD on McGhee Street.
Pressure has been mounting to expand the county health department’s vaccine accessibility after a “system glitch” double-booked vaccination appointments on Monday, March 8 — forcing 350 people with confirmed appointments to reschedule.
The health department ended up giving 1,050 shots on March 8 — 350 more than intended but 350 fewer than promised.
Despite workers successfully administering more than 1,000 shots in two drive-thru lanes during the department’s hours of operation, Gouge said giving that many shots every day is not doable at the health department because of lack of space and staff.
“There’s no issue with supply or vaccine shortage. That was not the issue yesterday (Monday),” Gouge said on Tuesday. March 9. “We had enough vaccine. We just did not have anywhere to place (people) or unfortunately enough time during the day with staff.”
But come Tuesday, there will be space — both for people to move through the lanes and to park for the 15-minute post-vaccination observation period.
BCHD currently schedules about 700 appointments daily. Gouge did not respond to questions about how many appointments would be available daily after Tuesday’s move.
Blount Memorial Hospital also is making changes to its vaccine rollout.
On Thursday, March 11, the hospital launched its online vaccination scheduler, https://blountmemorial.org/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Any Blount County resident who qualifies under the state’s COVID vaccination plan can schedule an appointment on the site. People who live outside the county qualify for one of the hospital’s doses if they have a primary care physician in Blount Memorial Physicians Group.
“We’re excited to be moving to this step in the distribution plan!” BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds emailed.
The hospital, which has vaccinated all hospital and Blount County Schools employees who opted to take the shot, originally reserved the doses it received from the state for people with primary care physicians in BMPG.
The hospital began sharing its doses with other county physicians to administer to qualifying patients in med-February. Now, Blount Countians can bypass their physicians and go straight to the hospital for the shots.
Blount Memorial’s online sign-up only shows vaccination appointments for March 15-19, reflecting the Pfizer-BioNTech doses the hospital will have on deck. Second-dose appointments will be exactly four weeks after the first appointment.
“As we have additional doses in hand, we’ll be able to schedule additional clinics in this way for the community at large,” Bounds said.
Walgreens also is preparing to administer COVID vaccines after the pharmacy chain earlier this month was added to the list of Tennessee pharmacies that will receive vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Walgreens spokeswoman Emily Delnicki said doses would be available this week at stores across Tennessee but could not confirm if Blount’s four locations would receive shipments.
“Initially, vaccine inventory remains very limited and available to eligible individuals only,” Delnicki emailed. “Eligibility is based on state and jurisdiction guidelines, and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older and individuals with preexisting conditions. We ask for patience as eligible individuals attempt to schedule appointments.”
When doses arrive in the county, those eligible can register for an vaccination appointment at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.
Vaccinefinder.org, the nation’s central hub for vaccine location information, lists the following Blount pharmacies as on board to receive vaccines: City Drug, Lowe’s Drugs, American Family Care, Cherokee Health Systems, both Blount Discounts Pharmacy locations and the county’s Walmart and Kroger stores. Blount Memorial is not on the list.
The list soon could expand further after President Joe Biden on Thursday evening directed that states make all adults eligible for COVID vaccines by May 1.
To achieve this goal, Biden said he will deploy additional troops to administer vaccines, expand the number of pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and allow more health care providers — veterinarians, medical students and dentists — to administer the shots.
These actions could lead to semi-normal life by July 4, the president said.
