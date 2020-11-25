It’s six days before Thanksgiving, and while during any other year Amy Morton Vaughn would be hours into her workday to prepare for the Appalachian Ballet Company’s 49th annual production of “The Nutcracker,” she’s instead staring at her bookcase.
It needs some rearranging, and Lord knows she has the time — because 2020 is most certainly not “any other year,” and for the first time in the company’s history, the classic holiday ballet of princesses and mice and snow queens and a little girl named Clara is canceled because of COVID-19.
It’s not only a blow to the Appalachian Ballet Company’s dancers and their family members, Vaughn told The Daily Times last week, it’s also one to all of East Tennessee. For two weekends each December, the company puts on the sumptuous production at the Civic Auditorium in Knoxville and the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville, where the company works out of the Van Metre School of Dance on West Broadway Avenue. Without it, the holidays will undoubtedly be a little more drab for all of those individuals who both take part and attend, Vaughn added.
“The members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra who perform with us; the adults in the party scene who have been doing this, some of them, for 30-plus years; the seamstresses who work and plan their schedules around us,” she said. “It’s just far-reaching, all the way down to area school teachers who use ‘Nutcracker’ as part of their curriculum and talk about Tchaikovsky’s music and the story and then bring their students to our school matinees.
“And I think about all of those grandparents this year who have grandchildren the perfect age, 5 or 6, who would be bringing them to ‘The Nutcracker’ for the first time. Everybody is missing out, and what I hope people take away from this year is just how much we appreciate the things we have in our lives — the arts, the Clayton Center opening its doors, the holiday concerts there that the kids and high school kids do, and the excitement that goes into all of those things.
“I hope people will realize the arts are important, just as much as the science and the math are,” she added. “This is part of the fabric of our country, to have the arts woven in, and it’s just sad.”
In the ballet world, “The Nutcracker” is a staple of holiday performances by companies around the world. It tells the story of Clara, a young girl given an enchanted nutcracker as a Christmas present only to discover that it comes to life and transports her to a magical land. It’s based on the story “The Nutcracker and the King of Mice,” written by E.T.A. Hoffman; when Marius Petipa had the idea to choreograph the story into a ballet, it was based on a revision by French author Alexander Dumas and set to music by the classical conductor Tchaikovsky.
In East Tennessee, “The Nutcracker” signals the start of the holidays for the company and the supporting community of parents, patrons and associates. In the beginning, the company — known back then as the Maryville-Alcoa Civic Ballet Company and founded by Cheryl Van Metre — put together the classic holiday ballet for a performance in the old Wilson Chapel on the Maryville College campus.
After two years, however, the production outgrew that small stage, and the company moved its annual production to Knoxville’s Civic Auditorium. Over the past four decades, the show has grown into a lavish spectacle, replete with sumptuous costumes, star-quality choreography, live music provided by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and an attention to detail unrivaled in terms of opulence and splendor.
As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in mid-summer, hit a lull in autumn and began to spike again over the past month, however, Vaughn knew she was forced to make an extremely difficult decision.
“We basically realized when the school systems, at the beginning of the year, were having to use staggered schedules that there would be no way to do school matinees, which is a huge part of our outreach with ‘Nutcracker,’” she said. “Normally, we perform for 4,000 kids every year that might not ever see a classical ballet but get to come to ‘Nutcracker’ — but there would be no way all of those kids would come to two different shows and crowd into the Civic Auditorium.
“Our budget last year was $164,980 to produce two weekends of ‘Nutcracker,’ but when the theater says we can only have a fourth of the seats filled, that’s not enough to pay for it. We could have social distanced, and a lot of my colleagues around the country are doing miniature versions of ‘Nutcracker’ with fewer people in the seats, but how do you cover your costs? And why would you want to see ‘Nutcracker’ with those beautiful, expressive faces covered up with masks? What’s the point?”
With a heavy heart, she sent a letter out several weeks ago to family members and parents of the company’s
dancers, announcing the shuttering of this year’s production. Although the mood was glum, she said, she directed their attention on the following Monday to spring plans that are moving forward: Providing that the virus situation improves come March, the company will use its spring show dates, originally intended for a performance of “The Little Mermaid,” to film a documentary of the company to mark the 50th anniversary season, a project that will include a staging of “Nutcracker.”
“These dancers are suffering, they really are, and that first Monday night, I just could tell their little spirits were down,” she said. “But I sat them down, and I said, ‘We have to be safe, and we have to be smart. We will make a movie, and you will be the ones, the dancers, that will be in the 50-year documentary, and that alone is so special!’
“We really started talking about the filmmaking of ‘Nutcracker,’ and the importance of what their upper bodies and faces might look like, because there will be close-ups of them. We’re trying to build excitement toward the movie-making.”
For the senior dances, those high school students who will leave the company next year and are at the studio five or six days a week, the inability to dance in one final “Nutcracker” is particularly devastating, Vaughn added. For them, she put together a special project of holiday choreography, in which they can work in smaller groups with a choreographer on a piece set to holiday music. It’s both a challenge and a gift, and while it doesn’t make up for the loss of one of the marquee shows of their senior season, it does lessen the sting.
“As we’re rehearsing ‘Nutcracker’ for our March filming, they are creating holiday dances, and that has put a little spark back in their reason to come to dance each night,” she said. “The main thing is, we have to keep training, and we have to keep working. We hope this will be over soon, and we can’t have lost this important year of dance training, even down to the young ones.”
The company’s smallest dancers would have made their stage debut as baby mice in this year’s production of “The Nutcracker,” so for them, Vaughn and her team threw a “Nutcracker”-themed party, so that the girls could wear their costumes (with masks, of course) and help decorate the studio for the holidays.
“We’re trying to do something special with each group that is a new tradition for 2020,” she said. “We’re going to participate Saturday in the Holiday Craft Market downtown, and we’ll have the kids dancing in the street — including some ‘Nutcracker’ dances. They’ll be wearing their masks, but we’re hoping to bring a little dancing cheer to the market.
“And then, for the first time ever, we’re hoping to participate in the (Blount County Jaycees) Christmas parade, which we’ve never been able to do because we’re always in production for ‘Nutcracker.’ So we’ll have characters dressed up and be a part of that as well.”
That she and her staff have gone above and beyond speaks to a determination to persevere in spite of COVID-19’s upending of the holiday season, and for the dancers who consider Appalachian Ballet Company a second home, it’s undoubtedly appreciated. For community members who count on the company to mark the holiday season, the ability to see dancers at the holiday market or in the Christmas parade is likely a welcomed substitute as well.
But it’s still not “Nutcracker,” performed beneath the shining lights of a festive and packed auditorium, before the soaring strings and resounding brass of a symphony orchestra.
“We’re in our masks and rehearsing for March right now, but it’s still not the same feeling knowing it’s around the corner and going to happen,” Vaughn said. “I think the kids and the adults miss the community of it, even though we’re trying to keep them engaged and give them something to look forward to.
“I think this has made everybody realize how important the arts are. You can watch only so much TV and so many movies. Those are great, but to be able to dress up and go to the theater and see plays or dancing, to go to museums, people miss that. It’s just heartbreaking.”
