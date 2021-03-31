COVID-19 cases are increasing across the United States and Tennessee, but not in Blount County — with numbers steadily dropping since the beginning of March.
Tennessee Department of Health data shows Blount COVID cases have been decreasing week over week since March 3.
March 3-9 saw an average of 26 new Blount cases. The week of March 10 had an average of 24, and the week of March 17 had 23. March 24-29 had an average of only 16 new Blount COVID cases, according to TDH data.
Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said the county’s decrease could be because many Blount Countians already have had the virus at some point in recent months.
“For many days, weeks and months, we had new cases by the hundreds and double-digit percentage increases,” he emailed. “Those previous peaks have given us some extra protection, so to speak, as many in our community may still have some level of ‘natural immunity’ to the virus that we’re benefitting from right now.”
Natural immunity isn’t forever though, Naramore said, and people who have had the virus still should get a COVID vaccine.
“If we have individuals choose to forgo vaccine, it will potentially increase the chance that our new cases, including those tied to variants, rise again,” he said. “Vaccine is the long-term answer to us controlling this virus and stopping it from controlling us. I can’t say this enough.”
Diminishing the county’s COVID cases by getting a vaccine is crucial, he said, especially considering state and national COVID numbers are not faring as well as Blount’s.
For the week of March 3, TDH reported an average decrease of 17 cases week over week. Cases continued to drop from the week of March 3 to the week of March 10. Then, they increased — March 10-16 had an average of 1,271 COVID cases while March 17-23 had 1,281.
But March 24-29 has averaged 183 fewer COVID cases than March 17-23, TDH data shows.
It is the national case numbers that don’t show a large-scale COVID decrease across the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported U.S. cases decreased week over week for the first half of March, but dramatically escalated during the last two weeks of the month.
The week of March 17 saw more than 2,700 COVID cases nationally than the week of March 10, and March 24-29 had about 6,000 more cases than the week of March 17.
Health officials anticipate these numbers will continue to grow. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she has a “recurring feeling” of “impending doom” about a fourth wave of the coronavirus. Holding back tears, Walensky asked Americans to continue to practice COVID protocols even as vaccines keep rolling out during a Monday, March 29, media briefing.
“I’m speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer,” she said.
Naramore agreed but said he’s hopeful Blount County will keep its COVID numbers low by wearing masks and social distancing, which he said the county is doing a “really good job” with.
“We continue to be very optimistic that we’re on the right track, but we can’t let our guard down with COVID — or with the need to make sure we’re paying attention to our overall health,” Naramore emailed. “I’ve said all along that the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19 is to follow a few preventive measures and to vaccinate, starting with our most-vulnerable populations.”
