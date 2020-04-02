A DENSO employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Thursday.
Spokeswoman Bridgette LaRose said in an email that the person last worked in the facility on March 25 and became symptomatic March 27. No other information about the individual or the infection was disclosed.
"We are taking this matter very seriously and have closed Building 102 and other areas in which this person may have been, so a professional third-party cleaning service can thoroughly disinfect the building," she said.
LaRose said DENSO notified all employees who may have been in contact with the individual and requested they self-quarantine for 14 days.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Blount County had 32 positive cases — a jump of four cases since Wednesday. Some 180 residents have received test results back with 148 negatives.
