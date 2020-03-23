DENSO’s Maryville plant will suspend operations until Friday, March 27, to practice social distancing amid COVID-19, a company-wide employee announcement Monday said.
DENSO’s North American facilities stopped or slowed production on Monday, March 23, to adjust for customer production changes and support social distancing among employees, DENSO Senior Regional Public Relations Specialist Andrew Rickerman said.
Now, the stoppage will continue with the exception of “limited, minimal areas with additional protection matters,” the announcement said.
A Maryville DENSO employee told The Daily Times on Friday that they were asked if they had traveled in the past 14 days, had been sick or had been near anyone who was sick in the past two weeks before they were allowed to enter the building for work. The email stated that there had been no reported cases of COVID-19 at DENSO’s Maryville plant.
