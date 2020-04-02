Country music legend Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's coronavirus research efforts. Parton made the gift in honor of longtime friend Naji Abumrad, a professor of surgery at Vanderbilt.
In a Thursday appearance on NBC's "Today Show," Parton said the donation is going to support research for a bridge treatment that will save lives until a vaccine is identified.
"What better time right now. We need this," Parton said. "I felt like this was the time for me to open my heart and my hand and try to help."
Vanderbilt is testing an array of existing drugs in urgent clinical trials aimed at reducing life-threatening symptoms associated with COVID-19. Investigators also are focused on new therapies that could effectively treat and prevent the infection, the medical center said in a release.
