Residents may not be thinking one year ahead in the midst of a pandemic that is now shutting down businesses and urging people to stay indoors.
But the 2020 census — whose results are expected to go out to states March 31, 2021 — may be more important than ever given the inevitability of tough economic times ahead, officials say.
The U.S. Census Bureau released data Saturday showing Blount with an average self-response rate slightly above the national and state averages, with 19.8% of the population already having responded, compared to 19.6% in Tennessee and 19.2% nationally.
Local leaders have been emphasizing the importance of responding to the census for months, but recently sent out additional pleas for citizens to self-report.
“In times of increased economic uncertainty, the effect of the census on the distribution of federal funds into local programs is more vitally important than ever,” County Mayor Ed Mitchell said in a statement. “We must continue to focus on obtaining an accurate count.”
After a severe undercount in the 2010 census, counties nationwide lost billions of dollars collectively, studies show. Those same studies estimate that, for each person uncounted in 2020, counties could lose at least $1,000.
Response deadline moved to Aug. 14
Risks of an undercount have spiked with COVID-19 forcing people indoors.
Normally, census takers would follow up with homes that do not respond online by knocking on those doors and speaking to residents, a process that would have started after April 1.
But that’s been delayed.
The spreading virus will now keep census takers from going door to door until May 28, though there are some plans for early counting come May 7.
Additionally, the deadline for residents to respond has been moved to Aug. 14.
“It’s important in and of itself, regardless of the circumstances,” Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said of the upcoming count. “But it’s certainly enhanced now.” McClain is one of around 15 local officials on the Blount Counts committee, a group dedicated to promoting an accurate count.
They were supposed to meet to strategize March 16, but canceled due to the crisis.
‘10 minutes’
Blount County did recently receive a grant of $10,000 for local promotion.
Two digital billboards are set to go up locally, and officials said they are especially focused on getting the word out to the Hispanic population. The county also has plans to push out ads on radio and social media.
“We’re trying to get that message out that the census is created to keep people from passing on any (personal) information whatsoever,” Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said, emphasizing that immigration background is not something the census collects.
Widespread fear the census will compromise those afraid of government retribution is something both the U.S. Census Bureau and local governments continue to combat.
The coronavirus outbreak makes that fight harder, but in a time of uncertainty when people have been forced into social isolation, leaders say this is a great opportunity to kill some time by filling out the census.
“I did mine online last night,” Maryville Finance Manager Mike Swift said after a meeting Friday.
How long does it take to fill out the census using the online portal?
Around 10 minutes per household, according to bureau estimates.
