The CVS at 103 Foothills Mall Road in Maryville will be home to a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site beginning today, May 29.
It’s part of CVS’s comprehensive plan to open 1,000 new testing locations nationwide before June. The company also has set a goal of providing 1.5 million COVID tests per month, depending on availability of supplies and lab capacity.
The CVS in Maryville will be one of 18 new testing locations across Tennessee.
“Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our frontline colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible,” CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo said in a press release.
More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, the release states.
The index tracks a variety of variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing, all of which could weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events.
“As we continue to increase testing and reach more Tennesseans, the power of the private sector has been on full display during the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Bill Lee said in the release. “CVS has created an innovative way for more Tennesseans to get tested and we commend their efforts to also prioritize underserved communities.”
In order to get tested at CVS, patients must register in advance at CVS.com. They will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the drive-thru pharmacy, where they will be handed a self-swab test kit and instructions.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the process to ensure it is done correctly.
The test then will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. The results will be available in approximately three days.
