The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced Tuesday that several changes will be made to its practices in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Commercial driver’s licenses and commercial driving permits set to expire between March 12 and May 18 will be extended until June 30. All non-commercial licenses will expire six months from the date they are set to expire. Class X licenses are not included.
All non-commercial driver’s license tests have been suspended until May 18.
The issuance of Real ID credentials effective March 25 through May 18 will be suspended temporarily.
Effective until June 17, new Tennesseans are no longer required to obtain a Tennessee driver’s license within 30 days of becoming a resident.
License holders with a medical card expiring between March 12 and May 18 have until June 30 to submit their new Med-Cert. This extension is available to CDL holders with a medical card that is currently valid for more than 90 days.
Driver services centers continue to process new and returning residents, photo identification licenses, reinstatements, handgun carry permits, commercial driver’s license knowledge and skills tests and process renewal and duplicate transactions for non U.S. citizens.
Centers will remain open, but people are encouraged to utilize the e-Services portal for renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees and address changes.
