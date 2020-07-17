Early voting in Tennessee started Friday, July 17 — kicking off an election season full of unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For months, the Blount County Election Commission has seen numerous changes as people readied themselves for the polls amid the coronavirus.
The most notable of those changes has been the stark increase in absentee ballot requests. In Blount County, the number of those requests jumped more than fivefold over past elections, Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf said.
In most elections, she said, 300 voters opt to vote absentee. For this election, the commission has received more than 1,750 absentee vote requests.
The other big change Blount County voters will experience as a result of the coronavirus is the move of an Election Day voting location at Maryville College. That polling place is now at the Chilhowee Club, 223 Clarion Ave. in Maryville.
The move was due to a Maryville College mask mandate and only applies to election day voting in the Aug. 6 primary and Nov. 3 general.
“Since we cannot require voters to wear a mask, this Maryville College-owned property does carry the mask requirement,” Knopf said. “All active voters will receive a letter in the mail explaining this polling place change.”
Aside from the increase in absentee voters and the move of one polling place, most of the changes have been housekeeping matters, Knopf said.
“Our staff has been working diligently to prepare for this election. We have ensured our polling locations have room for social distancing and have taken other measures to protect voters and poll officials,” she said. “It is great to see all of our plans in action, and I encourage voters to take advantage of early voting to skip Election Day lines.”
Nearly half of the voters in Blount County traditionally vote early. In August 2018, 10,380 of 22,325 people voted early.
“Early voting allows Blount County voters to avoid Election Day crowds and the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours,” an election commission press release stated. “Voters are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.”
Poll workers will wear either masks or face shields; they will sanitize surfaces, hands, voting machines and door handles. Floor marks have been placed to ensure social distancing.
“Unfortunately, we cannot require voters to wear a mask per the law,” Knopf said. “Voters will be asked to use our hand sanitizer and wear a food service glove to protect surfaces. Pens will be used one time and will be placed in a box to be sanitized later, or the voter can take the pen home with them. We also have masks for voters who want one.“
For voters who are looking to avoid crowds, Knopf recommended going to the polls at Pellissippi State Community College, Everett Recreation Center or Providence Baptist Church.
To vote early, Blount County residents should bring a government-issued driver’s license or photo ID. To learn more about voting early, visit govoteTN.com or call the Blount County Election Commission at 865-273-5920.
Early voting ends Saturday, Aug. 3, three days before the primary.
