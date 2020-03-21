While educators and families scramble to figure out distance learning while schools are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation online learning is a staple.
Four Blount County Schools programs based in that building all rely to some degree on online learning, in a hybrid model with support from educators.
Even at SESI, however, they are making adjustments. Students enrolled in the Preferred Flex and Future Ready academies usually do most of their learning at home but come to campus for enrichment activities, tutoring and other support. While schools are closed at least through March 31, those programs are providing printed study guides to families through parking lot pickups and putting in place new ways to interact, through the Google Meet videoconferencing app, teacher videos, phone, email and even text.
The school already sent Chromebooks home with students taking classes through the STAGE Academy (School of Technologically Accelerating Graduation at Everett) and AIM (Achieve-Improve-Mature) Academy before last week’s spring break, and teachers will call families to check what else they need, said Justin Ridge, BCS coordinator of innovative programs.
He noted that some students may not have the support system at home that other students do, and the educators will ensure they are available to students and families.
“The important thing to know is that we are here for our parents, and they have a support system, and we are all in this together,” said Leisa Mattingly, a Preferred Flex staff member.
Early communication will be key to moving forward across schools, she said. Educators’ roles are changing to be motivators and encouragers to parents as well.
Mattingly was a public school teacher before home schooling her own teen. “I remember feeling so isolated, so overwhelmed,” she said, “even though I was an educator.” The support of educators like SESI provides in its hybrid programs would have made a difference, she said.
The Preferred Flex Academy already has posted online for families adjusting to closed schools “9 Things Your Child Needs to be Successful When Learning from Home.” The first item is to create a schedule.
Tom Loud, director of the Preferred Flex Academy, tells parents in that program there are two questions their children should never ask: “Am I doing school today?” and “When am I doing school today”
Just because how school looks is changing, that doesn’t mean it’s not important, the educators said.
Keep It Simple
Many organizations are offering online learning opportunities right now, but Ridge said, “The worst thing you can do is jump on something new the kids have never done and the parents have never done.”
Like other districts, Blount County is sending families resources including a dozen links for English, math, science and social studies, ranging from the i-Ready site students already have used at school to virtual field trips.
“Take the schools’ support and advice and let the experts guide you,” Ridge said.
“Rely on the assignments and expertise of the classroom teacher,” Loud agreed. “Keep it simple, and do what you can.”
Amanda Clark, an English teacher at SESI and technology teacher leader for BCS encourages students and their families to reach out for support. “There is no problem too small in this situation,” she said. “Our students are shifting to something that is new and innovative.”
“Stay in touch with the teachers, especially if it’s not working at home,” added Lynette Cottrell, math and computer science teacher at Future Ready. “Ask for help.”
“It may look intimidating to the parents,” she said, “but they can do it.”
Ridge said it’s important for teachers working remotely and parents supporting their own children to ensure they stay on track and don’t fall behind, because then it will be hard to catch up.
This is also an opportunity for families to learn more about their own students. “Each child has their own unique strengths when they’re learning,” Cottrell said.
“Parents are going to be more involved than they ever have been,” Loud noted.
And Clark acknowledged while this isn’t a good situation, it presents opportunities for families to make memories with their children, just as she remembers reading with her mother.
More than academics
Shonda Hensely, coordinator of virtual learning at the Future Ready Academy, noted that students who already struggle with depression and anxiety may experience even more in this time of uncertainty for everyone. “If teachers can stay connected, I think that’s going to help during this time,” she said. “Having school every day will be important to those kids, and having that connection. A lot of times that’s the only person they can talk to.”
Ridge added that BCS counselors also will be working while the school buildings are closed. “We know there’s kids that need to be checked on, not just from an academic standpoint but from a social and emotional health standpoint,” he said.
“Our first priority is the families and the children feeling safe, just as if they were at our school,” Ridge said. “Then our second priority is always academics.”
Clark said, “As parents transition to this they are going to have a lot of questions, and we are here to answer all of them.”
