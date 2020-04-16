When Ana Soto found out she needed to move, help wasn’t far off.
Soto owns and runs Mi Tienda, which, before the beginning of April, had been at the corner of East Broadway and South 5th avenues since 2008.
Now, the small mom-and-pop style grocery store has a new home: the former Mother Earth Meats building at the Five Points roundabout at East Harper Avenue.
In late 2019 and early 2020, Soto said the person who owned her building and the adjacent one moved to sell it. When buying the land herself didn’t work out, she made the decision to move less than a mile south.
Luckily for her, the same person who owns her home also owns the brick building Mi Tienda now calls home, Soto said. Her family gave her advice on what to do, but they couldn’t help her move. Most of them live in her home country, Venezuela, which Soto left about 36 years ago.
But her other family — her customers — were there for her, helping load and unload supplies, products and appliances. “One day it was raining and this guy comes in and ... moves all the heavy things,” Soto said, praising their loyalty.
The sentiment is mutual.
“I like it here. I like my customers. I would do anything for my customers,” Soto said. She used to work for the police department in Smithville, Tennessee, where she gained experience with the court system: Now she gives court advice to customers who need it.
Soto’s relationship with her customer base was evident as soon as she opened her doors after the move. People were lined up outside the building a few days later.
But Mi Tienda is dealing with the same restriction every store has during COVID-19: groups of people are prohibited.
“My Spanish people! Whoo!” she said. “Kind of hard to deal with in this kind of (situation). Like, right now, I have everybody getting in lines even though everybody wanted to come in at one time.”
Now she has blue masking tape spaced 6 feet apart on the floor between the small aisles of neatly organized food, cleaning supplies, vegetables, meat and alcohol.
“They are getting everything they need,” she said. “I’m the one having a little problem to get what they need.”
Soto said she’s having to adapt with dwindling supply chains. She’s running out of some foods because suppliers from Atlanta can’t meet demands. “I usually buy 24 cases of tortillas,” she said by way of example. “Now I can only get six.”
But for Soto’s customers, life during the pandemic means more than having enough groceries to make it through the crisis.
Jobs have been affected, too. “The women who are working in hotels and cleaning house are the ones not working so much,” Soto said. “The men are still working a little bit. I wish I could do a little bit more for them.”
But she also wants them to be protected.
“The one thing I wish I had is that,” she said, pointing to a series of face masks hanging off an Our Lady of Guadalupe figure behind the checkout counter at Mi Tienda.
Soto said she’s been trying to connect her customers with better protective equipment for weeks. “No one’s coming in here with (masks) because they don’t have them,” she said as she removed a folded bandanna with threaded hairbands from the statue: Now she’s trying to teach people how to make their own.
Someone tried to sell her a small box of masks for $50 recently. “I said, ‘I can’t do that.’ To have to sell them for four or five dollars (apiece)? No.”
Even though Mi Tienda has been a Hispanic food staple in the county, Soto said fears of being overtaken by Walmart loom: the grocery giant sells more products similar to the ones Soto offers than it did in the past.
“I ordered a lot of things this week,” Soto said, adding she hopes to be completely restocked soon.
After a location move she didn’t necessarily plan on during a virus that was completely unexpected, she said she just wants to have “everything that people need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.